Kajeet Announces Launch of 2021 Digital Inclusion Grant Program

To support digital inclusion, Kajeet will provide one year of free internet connectivity hardware and patented Kajeet® managed service to equity-focused organizations

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Connectivity—Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to enterprises, state and local governments, students and IoT solution providers, today announced the official launch of its 2021 Digital Inclusion Grant program. Open to U.S. K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, public libraries, education and career non-profits and municipalities, the program will grant winners one year of free Kajeet internet connectivity hardware and managed service on its award-winning mobile connectivity platform, Sentinel®.

While much work has been done to help close the digital divide, according to the FCC’s Eighth Broadband Report, an estimated 19 million American citizens still lack reliable broadband internet access at home. Guided by the belief that internet access has become a basic human right, Kajeet’s 2021 Digital Inclusion Grant seeks to support an equitable future for all individuals. In addition to one year of free patented Kajeet managed internet service, winners are able to select the Kajeet internet connectivity hardware solution – Kajeet SmartBus™, Kajeet SmartSpot™ or Kajeet Connect Prime™ – that best fits the unique needs of the communities they serve.

“We are thrilled to announce the official launch of the Kajeet Digital Inclusion Grant program to support equity-focused organizations in their efforts to provide digital access to opportunities to communities who need it most,” said Daniel J. W. Neal, chairman, CEO and founder of Kajeet. “Kajeet remains laser-focused on closing the digital divide, and this grant program is another step in our journey.”

The call for entries for Kajeet’s 2021 Digital Inclusion Grant program is now open. Qualifying organizations have until June 4, 2021, to apply. Winners will be announced on July 1, 2021. To learn more about the program or to submit an application, visit https://utm.guru/udjV1.

