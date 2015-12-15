Kajeet Announces Global Expansion, Enters U.K. Market

Leading wireless connectivity provider launches London office, extending award-winning solutions to the U.K.

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#London—Kajeet®, a leading provider of mobile IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments and IoT solution providers, announced today its global expansion into the U.K. market. The announcement comes on the heels of significant growth for Kajeet, having more than doubled its customer base and adding new notable hires to its leadership team over the last year.

“Kajeet is mission-focused on closing the digital divide, not just in the U.S., but worldwide,” said chairman, CEO and founder Daniel J. W. Neal. “We are excited to bring our secure, reliable and controlled wireless connectivity solutions to the European market to enable equitable internet access, especially for students. This is but the next step on a path of further geographic expansion driven by our desire to deliver thoughtful and equitable internet access and mobility solutions wherever Kajeet can build upon our successes to date.”

The global pandemic is exposing massive disparities in reliable internet access. In the U.K., nearly one in 10 families (9%) do not have access to a laptop, desktop or tablet at home. Further, a recent study from Sutton Trust reveals that only 10% of teachers report that all of their students have access to the internet. In expanding further into the Commonwealth of Nations, Kajeet’s secure and managed connectivity solutions will bridge the gap in internet access and help to ensure that no students are left offline.

“Kajeet SmartSpot® has been absolutely amazing,” said Amit Amin, head teacher at Oaks Park High School in Carshalton, Surrey and Kajeet pilot customer. “We trialed the device with some of our students during the recent lockdown period from January to March. The devices allowed them to access their remote learning from home and ensured that some of our most vulnerable students could continue with their education in the same way as all other students. They were extremely easy to set up and use and provided unlimited internet access safely and effectively for unconnected students.”

As the world shifts to more digital interactions, Kajeet makes it possible to connect all people and things and to empower users to use these connections for good. Its robust suite of award-winning technology solutions includes Kajeet SmartSpot®, Kajeet SmartBus™ and Kajeet LTE-embedded Chromebooks. All hardware is provisioned on Kajeet’s IoT management platform, Sentinel®, enabling extensive administrative control, hierarchical account structuring, complete visibility into data usage on all connected devices, mobile policy controls, content blocking for added security and the ability to use multiple networks and technologies for the most reliable service in any location.

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 38 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.

Contacts

Amanda Corey



Gabriel Marketing Group (for Kajeet)



(202) 494-0098



AmandaC@gabrielmarketing.com