Insight Tech Journal Explores the Business Transition to Anywhere Operations in 2021

Insight’s quarterly digital magazine looks at how forward-thinking IT decision makers are favoring the more ubiquitous digital presence over mass return-to-work plans

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Now a year into the true test of business resiliency caused by the mass shift to remote work, businesses across all industries are striving to create a sustainable model that solidifies ad-hoc IT fixes into long-term strategies promoting digital readiness, virtual collaboration and greater agility for decentralized, “anywhere operations.”

In the spring issue of its quarterly digital magazine, Tech Journal, Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, reflects on lessons learned from a year of pivots. Now that companies have had ample time to adjust, the Tech Journal explores which traditional ways of operating might be a thing of the past. With anywhere operations, IT will need to manage distributed cloud infrastructure, application architecture, remote endpoint management, remote IT support and new security aspects. But organizations also need to consider cultural and policy changes to help their people fully embrace more permanent anywhere-work experiences.

“ While we may have felt physically confined during this past year, business has been anything but static. We’ve experienced impressive evolution of the ‘anywhere’ enterprise,” said Amy Protexter, editor-in-chief and senior vice president of marketing, Insight. “ While the rushed, costly moves to remote work and restrictive business operations certainly hurt the bottom line for a time, the digital-first experiment seems to be paying off. This edition of the Tech Journal addresses where we go from here, and the answer is anywhere.”

The spring 2021 issue of the Tech Journal explores the following pathways to success for anywhere operations:

The cover story explores the merits of anywhere operations, where the most successful strategies put people first and enable IT to be location-independent.

Being forced to “MacGyver” remote-work solutions for business-critical systems and applications wasn’t an ideal state for IT in 2020. Going from MacGyver to optimizer means shoring up gaps in security and the end-user experience by refining what’s already been implemented and taking it to the next level.

Cybersecurity in the work-from-home era is changing as data and the perimeter shifts beyond the on-premises environment. Is your security strategy still relevant?

Through Computer Vision, image processing and the intelligent edge are fine-tuning operations, improving employee safety and adding value across every industry. Insight’s artificial intelligence experts suggest how to get started.

Providence health system found new ways to mobilize its knowledge workers amid the pandemic by modernizing how it delivers devices to a remote team.

Business leaders today are challenged with decisions and responsibilities far beyond their job description. But for Carolee Gearheart, global channel chief and vice president of global SMB sales, Google Cloud, leading teams through change has brought renewed inspiration to her role helping customers’ business undergo digital transformation, making the transition through uncertain times easier.

Modernizing hyperscale infrastructure represents a critical component of bridging the digital divide. The City of Tucson landed on a unique public-private community wireless broadband solution that brings high-speed connectivity to 5,000 households of remote students and teleworkers while creating a foundation for smart-city development.

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in remote working, mobility, collaboration, cloud, data center, cybersecurity, networking, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and IT supply chain optimization.

The Tech Journal can be read at insight.com/techjournal.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

About Tech Journal

The Insight Tech Journal is a complimentary digital magazine written by IT industry thought leaders touching on a range of topics, including supply chain optimization, workplace collaboration, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Dive into the trends and solutions shaping today’s IT and business landscape and hear best practices first-hand from the experts themselves.

