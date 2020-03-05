Ingram Micro Cloud Postpones Cloud Summit 2020 to Early 2021

Largest Cloud Channel Event Remains Committed to Miami Beach

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Since first convening in 2009, Cloud Summit is the premier global event that brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world do more.

Ingram Micro Cloud has been closely monitoring the situation surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The health and well-being of all attendees and exhibitors is the company’s top priority and out of an abundance of caution, the company announced today it will postpone this year’s Cloud Summit to early 2021.

“We want to thank our speakers, partners, sponsors and the City of Miami Beach for their support in making this difficult—but correct—decision,” said Adam Christensen, head of Cloud Global Marketing and Communications at Ingram Micro. “We look forward to our next gathering of cloud leaders and innovators, as we continue to support growth in the cloud ecosystem.”

Registrants are encouraged to visit the Cloud Summit FAQ site for questions related to the rescheduling of the event.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

At Ingram Micro Cloud™, we view cloud not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform to run and drive a whole new way of doing business. By leveraging our platforms and ecosystem, cloud service providers, telecom companies, resellers and enterprises can quickly transform and get up and running in the cloud within minutes, with little to no investment. Our portfolio includes vetted security, communication and collaboration, business applications, cloud management services and infrastructure solutions designed to help clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud and digital services, infrastructure and IoT subscriptions. For more information, please visit: www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

