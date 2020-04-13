Ingram Micro Cloud Adds TeamViewer to Cloud Marketplace to Empower the Remote Workforce

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingram Micro Cloud today announced the addition of leading secure remote connectivity solutions from TeamViewer to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace as part of a global cloud distribution agreement.

With remote work on the rise, security, collaboration and support challenges abound for today’s distributed workforce. According to Global Workplace Analytics, since 2005, there has been a 173% increase in employees working from home, with 43% of today’s workforce working remotely with some frequency.

TeamViewer’s products will initially be available in 15 countries, including Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and several Nordic countries. Shortly thereafter, the products will be available in the United States, Brazil and Chile.

Ingram Micro Cloud will distribute the following TeamViewer products:

Secure Remote Access and Support: Allows system administrators to access remote servers, securely from anywhere, without needing VPN. Business users can also use TeamViewer to remotely access their work computers from off-site locations.

Centralized Remote Monitoring and Management: Provides the ability to manage, monitor, track, patch, backup, and protect computers, devices, and software—all from a single platform.

TeamViewer Pilot: Provides remote assistance using augmented reality technology, either for repair or maintenance of a device, or machine, and also enables quick collaboration to fix issues or train colleagues from any location.

“We are delighted to announce this relationship with TeamViewer to accelerate their growth in the channel,” said Ashwin Viswanath, director of Ingram Micro Cloud’s global cloud portfolio strategy. “Leveraging our CloudBlue Connect product catalog, together with our CloudBlue Commerce platform, we are uniquely positioned to magnify the discoverability and distribution of TeamViewer’s offerings across our reseller base.”

“At TeamViewer, we are always striving to reach out to more people across all geographies and walks of life with our remote solutions. We need reliable partners in order to do that,” says Rajesh Nakarajan, sales director at TeamViewer. “Teaming with Ingram Micro Cloud fulfills these needs and will increase our outreach and strengthen our distribution network.”

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

About TeamViewer

As a leading global provider of remote connectivity solutions, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind. By innovating with cutting-edge yet easy-to-deploy Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) implementations, the company enables businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; more than 45 million devices are online at any time. Founded in 2005 in Goppingen, Germany, the company employs about 800 people in offices across Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.

