Industry’s First DisplayPort 2.0 Active Switch Introduced by Diodes Incorporated

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChooseDiodesInc–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the industry’s first DisplayPort™ 2.0 (UHBR10) compliant 4-lane, 2:1 active switch with multiplexer and ReDriver™, the PI3DPX8121. The device joins the company’s portfolio of DisplayPort switching and signal conditioning solutions engineered to meet the design needs of PCs, monitors, set-top boxes, and other AV equipment.

DisplayPort was developed to provide data transfer of high-resolution digital video with audio. Version 2.0 of the DisplayPort specification covers three data rates: 10Gbps (UHBR10), 13.5Gbps (UHBR13.5), and 20Gbps (UHBR20). The PI3DPX8121 is currently the only product that supports the base speed of 10Gbps and includes the multiplexing function noted in the specification.

DisplayPort 2.0 increases the available bandwidth compared with DisplayPort 1.4, which has a maximum data rate of 8.1Gbps per lane. A major advantage of higher bandwidth is that it mitigates the need for data compression, leading to faster systems overall. New consumer products featuring DisplayPort 2.0 are expected by early 2021 and the PI3DPX8121 is poised to help manufacturers meet that 10Gbps (UHBR10) target. .

The PI3DPX8121 ReDriver is compatible with both DisplayPort 1.4 and 2.0 (UHBR10), making it future-resilient. The device also offers protocol agnostic operation, supporting LTTPR (Link Training Transparent PHY Repeater) redrive data path type.

The device integrates CTLE equalizers at the inputs to reduce ISI jitter and compensate for channel loss. PI3DPX8121 also offers programmable flat gain and linearity adjustments.

The PI3DPX8121 is available now, priced at $1.65 each in 3000 piece quantities.

DisplayPort™ is a trademark owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) in the United States and other countries.

ReDriver™ is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 25 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

