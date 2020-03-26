HZO Announces New CEO

New executive brings deep expertise in material science and technology and proven track record of building global brands

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CoatingEquipment—HZO, Inc., the global leader in protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics from the most demanding environments, announced today the appointment of James Fahey as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 30, 2020.

“In the past three years, HZO has established itself as the top company in the ever-growing market of finding new and innovative ways to protect electronics from environmental damage. Jim’s background and global industry experience is an ideal match for where we are as a company,” said Kamal Bherwani, HZO Lead Director.

Mr. Fahey is an industry veteran, having held leadership positions at Dow, DuPont, Rohm & Haas, and IBM. Most recently he was President of DuPont Electronics & Imaging where he led the integration of Dow Electronic Materials, DuPont Electronics and Communications, and Dow Corning Electronic Materials, creating a $5B entity with over 6000 employees across 64 global sites, with various international joint ventures.

The author of numerous technical publications and patents in the semiconductor industry, Dr. Fahey holds a PhD in Chemistry from Cornell University, where he also earned his Masters’ of Science. He was born and raised in Canada, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science from St. Francis Xavier University (Nova Scotia). Mr. Fahey currently resides in Berlin, Massachusetts and will be relocating to HZO’s global headquarters in Morrisville, NC.

“HZO has set the standard for providing next-generation protection for sensitive circuitry that we all depend on in our daily lives from smartphones and 5G, to autonomous cars and medical devices,” said James Fahey. “I’m thrilled to join such an exceptionally talented team with a track record of delivering extraordinary growth and market leadership.”

In addition to the appointment of Mr. Fahey, the executive leadership team consists of Stephen Gold (Chief Commercial Officer), William McCombe (Chief Financial Officer), Dirk Cartus (EVP, Sales), Zsolt Pulai (EVP, Technology), Andreas Morr (Chief Operations Officer), and David Gilbert (EVP, Human Resources).

ABOUT HZO

HZO is a global leader in delivering world-class protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics from the most demanding corrosive and liquid environments. The company brings together people, processes, capital equipment, and material science, leveraging an extensive patent portfolio to create unique solutions to meet specific customer requirements. Working with some of the largest companies across industries including consumer electronics, IoT, industrial, medical devices and automotive, HZO delivers a better, more reliable and more durable water-resistant and waterproof product that reduces costly returns, improves customer satisfaction and drives overall brand value. For additional information on HZO, visit www.hzo.com.

Contacts

Carla Williams



HZO Inc.



919-651-3274



press@HZO.com