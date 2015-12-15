HyperX Reveals All-New PC and Console Gaming Gear at CES 2021

New HyperX 60 Percent Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Charging Accessories Join Award-Winning Peripheral Lineup

Wireless Cloud II Gaming Headset and Ultra-light Mouse with Honeycomb Hex Design Now Available Globally

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today unveiled new additions to its award-winning product line at CES 2021. Participating in the digital version of CES this year, HyperX continues to support the gaming community by expanding its professional-grade products used by gaming pros and HyperX fans. The new products revealed during the virtual show include the company’s first 60 percent keyboard, the HyperX Alloy Origins™ 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard; a new charging accessory, the ChargePlay Duo™Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X/S and global availability1 of the Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse, Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset and Cloud Revolver™ Gaming Headset + 7.1.





“Gaming became an even more go-to activity this year as people searched for safe, entertaining ways to stay connected with friends and family,” said Daniel Kelley, director of corporate marketing, HyperX. “HyperX’s new product lineup reflects our ongoing commitment to the ever growing gaming community to deliver best in class products for whenever or however one plays.”

The latest HyperX products add new levels of comfort, performance, customization and control, designed to enhance gameplay for gamers at all levels.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: The Alloy Origins 60 keyboard features an ultra-compact 60 percent form factor with a space-saving layout to maximize desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. The keyboard uses HyperX red linear mechanical switches designed with a shorter actuation point and shorter travel time for more responsive switch action. HyperX Alloy Origins 60 utilizes exposed LED designs of HyperX Red switches and PBT double-shot keycaps with secondary functions printed on the sides for quick recognition. HyperX NGENUITY software allows users to personalize lighting, Game Mode and macro settings, offering up to three profiles with on-board memory.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox: The Official Xbox licensed HyperX ChargePlay Duo is designed for Xbox and compatible with Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One wireless controllers. Two additional battery doors will be included to fit onto Xbox Series X/S wireless controllers. The product features a quick docking design on the weighted base and LED indicators that display charging status for each controller. Each ChargePlay Duo also includes two 1400mAH rechargeable battery packs.

Expanded HyperX Pulsefire Haste Availability: Originally released in the U.S., the Pulsefire Haste is now available globally. Pulsefire Haste utilizes an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. The mouse features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons and onboard memory. Pulsefire Haste is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement and utilizes HyperFlex USB cable designed to reduce tension and resistance. Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape for both sides of the mouse as well as the left and right mouse buttons and a replacement set of PTFE skates are also included. Pulsefire Haste is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, and record macros.

Expanded HyperX Cloud II Wireless Availability: Originally released in the U.S., the Cloud II Wireless is now available globally. Building on the legacy of the wired Cloud II’s design, comfort, performance, and durability, Cloud II Wireless offers immersive in-game audio experiences. The headset features HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound2 and 53mm drivers delivering rich and clear sound for gaming, working from home and schooling from home. This gaming-grade wireless headset broadcasts at 2.4GHz and offers up to 30 hours3 of battery life and 20 meters of wireless range4.

Expanded HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1 Availability: Originally released in the U.S., the Cloud Revolver + 7.1 is now available globally. The Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 features immersive sound, wide audio range, a studio-grade sound stage along with signature HyperX comfort and durability. Cloud Revolver + 7.1 with virtual surround sound2 offers 50mm directional drivers to deliver greater depth and width for improved audio precisions in first-person shooter and open environment games. The tuning of the driver, the mechanical design of the acoustical chamber, and larger ear cups allow users to clearly and accurately hear an opponent for ultimate competitive advantage while gaming.

Availability

Availability through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets is scheduled as follows:

Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard – Available in the U.S. on February 22 for MSRP $99.99 on HyperX Shop.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox – Available in the U.S. on HyperX Shop in February for MSRP $39.99

Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse – Now available globally for MSRP $49.99

Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset – Now available globally for MSRP $149.99

Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 – Now available globally for MSRP $149.99

1 For more information on global availability, please visit www.hyperxgaming.com.



2Virtual 7.1 surround sound effect output as a 2-channel stereo signal to be used with stereo headphones.



3Tested at 50% headphone volume. Battery life varies depending upon the usage.



4Wireless range may vary due to environmental conditions.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

