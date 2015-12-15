Growth Trajectory Attracts Top Retail Media Execs to CitrusAd

CitrusAd Draws Retail Media Rainmakers Concepcion, Kastanos, and Crosby to Support Exponential Growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertisingandmarketing–CitrusAd, the world’s fastest growing retail media platform has accelerated executive staffing as retailers and brands look for expertise in deploying optimal ecommerce strategies. CitrusAd’s technology started by helping retailers utilize their first party data to serve up personalization through sponsored products and display ads. Cofounders, Brad Moran and Nick Paech did not stop there, as their team grew, they listened to what the market needed and built out other features that retailers and brands wanted. That flexibility and nimbleness is paying off by attracting new retailers, brands and talent. Three notable recent hires include Dana Concepcion, Maris Kastanos and JR Crosby­– all well-respected industry leaders.





Retail media veteran, Dana Concepcion, has been laser focused across the world’s leading CPG brands throughout her career in leadership roles at HookLogic and later Criteo. Most recently she led the CPG team at Criteo with extremely strong growth the last two years. She brings 15 years of ad tech and retail media sales experience to her new position at CitrusAd, as SVP, Media Sales. Concepcion will be responsible for sales across CitrusAd’s sizeable media network, ensuring client success, leading a group of talented sales and client solutions managers, and driving strategy and sales excellence. Regarding her decision to join CitrusAd, Concepcion explained, “Retail media is THE place to be. I’ve kept a close watch on what everyone in the space has been doing over the past year, how brands are strategically allocating spend, and what they need holistically to ensure ongoing success. CitrusAd is forward thinking, having already gone beyond search, sponsored products and display media by introducing creative solutions like BannerX™, brand pages, shopper email and fixed tenancy. They are responsive to market needs in helping brands and retailers grow now and for the future. I like the energy and mindset of the people and believe they are on track to build the best retail media network.” She added, “Brands and retailers are willing to test different technology providers, it helps them understand the space and by doing so they accelerate their business.”

Maris Kastanos joins CitrusAd as Sr. Director of Sales, Media Network, after spending the last seven years at HookLogic and Criteo. Kastanos developed and managed the Chicago market from the ground up at HookLogic. Like Concepcion, Kastanos was one of the top revenue drivers at HookLogic, which helped attract Criteo to purchase the start up. Over her 12 years of digital media experience, she has worked with Fortune 500 companies, building relationships across CPG, consumer electronics and toy brands, most recently helping them understand the value of retail media. Kastanos shared her enthusiasm and reasons for joining CitrusAd, “It is extremely exciting to be a part of such an innovative company that is finding new ways to engage the digital shopper on their journey. I look forward to helping CitrusAd further shape the retail media landscape as an industry leader.”

JR Crosby joins CitrusAd as VP, Agency Strategy. His wealth of experience with agencies and the programmatic landscape will help CitrusAd’s continuous improvement and innovation funnel. Crosby leaves Xaxis as their former SVP of Product & Strategy and prior to that he was with Triad where he led product strategy. In working with commerce units at national agencies, shopper marketing, and performance agencies, Crosby will be the voice of the agencies in providing continuous feedback for CitrusAd’s platform, network and services. When asked what attracted him to CitrusAd, Crosby said, “There is a ton of warranted buzz surrounding retail media, and I’m excited to bring CitrusAd’s intuitive platform to agencies as a key pillar of their ecommerce strategy. He added, “If I was on the buy side, I would invest in the CitrusAd platform to gain transparency and maximize working media dollars.”

CitrusAd Chief Revenue and Development Officer, David Haase stated, “We are excited to attract top talent that will serve the industry and our own company with great expertise and guidance. These trusted executives understand the value of a consultative approach combined with the nimbleness to address the needs of the market. Our growing team is a reassuring sign that we will continue to innovate to provide the best IP, technology and sales team in retail media.”

