Global Wireless Gaming Headset Market (2020 to 2024) – Featuring ASUSTeK Computer, Audio-Technica & Corsair Components Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Wireless Gaming Headset Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The wireless gaming headset market and it is poised to grow by $ 998.69 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The reports on wireless gaming headset market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advances in audio technologies, increasing demand for wireless gaming headsets from online multiplayer gamers, and rising number of e-sport tournaments. In addition, advances in audio technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

This study identifies the product launch as a primary growth strategy among vendors as one of the prime reason driving the wireless gaming headset market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for gaming peripherals with cross-platform compatibility, and increasing demand for wireless gaming headsets for VR- and AR-enabled games will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Audio-Technica US Inc.

Corsair Components Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Logitech International SA

Razer Inc.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

SteelSeries ApS

Turtle Beach Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

RF gaming headsets – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bluetooth gaming headsets – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Volume driver – Supply led growth

Volume driver – External factors

Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver – Inflation

Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

