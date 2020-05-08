Global UAV Adds Board Member

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2020) – Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the “Company” or “Global UAV”), a drone technology company, is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Stevens to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

As a capital markets professional, Jeff Stevens has a strong background in the structuring, financing, governance and operations of publicly traded companies. With over 20 years of experience in the capital markets he has held Officer and Director roles in several publicly listed companies. Mr. Stevens has built functional and effective teams as well as structured multiple mergers and acquisitions while building successful business operations.

As noted in the Corporate Update dated April 7, 2020 and as a result of the ongoing worldwide events relating to COVID-19 and the ensuing slowdown of activity in the resource sector, combined with recent corporate events, the Company will be evaluating business opportunities and considering a restructuring and recapitalization as may be required in order to maintain its business activities.

The Board is looking forward to working with Mr. Stevens as a Board member.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a diversified, vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries – Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research and development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance. Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. Global UAV is well positioned for growth as a vertically integrated drone technology company.

