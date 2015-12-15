Global Telecom Forms Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InternetOfThings—Global Telecom, the only U.S.-based manufacturer of modules for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, today announced the formation of the company’s Board of Directors. The first three appointed members are:

Ivo Rook, former Senior Vice President for Internet of Things at T-Mobile/Sprint. Until this past December, Rook served as the company lead for IoT innovation and as the liaison officer for the Softbank Group and the Vision Fund. Previously, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone IoT. Rook is a well-recognized IoT pioneer, known for innovating and disrupting the global IoT industry since the very beginning.

Jay Fallah, Chief Technology Officer for NXM Labs, a leader in Autonomous Security software and insurance products designed to safeguard devices and protect personal privacy. Fallah is a prolific innovator, advisor, and mentor with numerous patents in data integrity, cybersecurity and privacy through digital ledger. In 2019, he won the North American IoT Cybersecurity Visionary Innovation Leadership Award.

Toby Farrand, Vice President of Engineering and Operations of Ooma, a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. Farrand oversees Ooma’s technical development, manufacturing and engineering, and has 20+ years of experience creating high-tech products, from personal computers (at Apple for 10 years) and video game consoles (3DO), to satellite networking systems (founder and CEO of BroadLogic) and home broadband media centers (Moxi Digital and Digeo).

“Global Telecom is expanding its scope and this fantastic slate of Directors ushers in a new chapter for the company,” said Ahmad Malkawi, CEO of Global Telecom.

After winning multiple awards and recognition for its hardware in 2020, Global Telecom looks forward with a larger emphasis on cybersecurity solutions. The company is pioneering new approaches in post-quantum computing resistance with the Global Telecom Quantum Cryptography Engine (GTQCE), powered by a true Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). The GTQCE is expected to be ready for in-the-field testing by the end of 2021.

Additional members of the Board of Directors will be named in Q2 2021.

About Global Telecom

Global Telecom engineers hardware, software and AI solutions that enable a reliable and secure Internet of Things. In 2020, the company was named the “Emerging IoT Company of the Year for the Consumer Market” in the 8th Annual Compass Intelligence Tech Awards, and “M2M Equipment Provider of the Year” at the 4th Annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards. The company holds two U.S. Patents (9,961,168 and 10,582,018).

