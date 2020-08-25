Global Results Communications to Host Virtual Mentorship That Provides a Roadmap to Make the Most of a Career in Public Relations
Award-winning communications and public relations agency offers free training and career development for communication students and entry-level professionals
What:
Global Results Communications (GRC), an award-winning, full-service public relations powerhouse focused on high tech and all the verticals it touches, is hosting a free virtual mentorship that provides a roadmap for individuals who want to make the most of their career in public relations.
The mentorship will be hosted by the agency’s Vice President Casey Bush. With over 15 years of marcomm tech experience, Casey helps lead the strategic vision for GRC and its clients. Having held several roles at Silicon Valley companies and in Southern California, her expertise is understanding the marketing engine of an organization and cross collaborating to fuel an integrated communications program. She has worked with a range of technology including big data, martech, AI, IoT, security/fraud and mobile among others.
Who:
Spanning multiple generations and cultures, Global Results Communications (GRC) is a progressive public relations firm trusted by entrepreneurs on the cusp of new discoveries and multi-billion-dollar enterprises breaking new ground.
Why:
GRC’s mentorship program connects people who have specific skills and knowledge with individuals who need or want the same skills and advantages to move up in work, skill level or school performance.
When:
Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. PDT until 12:00 p.m. PDT
Where:
Participants can register for the free using the registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B8ydxdnnRfaaly9QuF5h-g
About Global Results Communications
Global Results Communications (GRC) is an award-winning, full-service public relations firm focused on elevating the public profiles of its clients worldwide. With expertise in the technology industry and all the markets tech touches, GRC is renowned for interpreting complex concepts and leading-edge ideas with insight and intelligence, and in a distinct brand voice that is consistent, clear and engaging. Trusted by both entrepreneurs on the cusp of new discoveries and multi-billion-dollar enterprises breaking new ground, GRC adheres to the highest standards while developing targeted communications strategies that dramatically enhance market presence and performance on a global scale. For more information please visit: www.globalresultspr.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. Call GRC at +1 949-306-6476.
