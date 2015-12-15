Gillette® Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance

Top Global Gaming Streamers Unite to Entertain Fans in New Ways

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gillette (NYSE: PG), the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming and pioneer in gaming and esports, announced today the return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance – a team of global streamers selected to represent the brand and create content for audiences worldwide. Gillette is leveling up the program in its third year, evolving its global approach to form an elite team of streamers from around the world. This year’s Alliance will be comprised of 11 streamers who will be creating custom content streams for their specific regions on Twitch, YouTube, and social media platforms.





The 2021 Alliance features its largest roster yet, comprised of gamers from the most countries to date. New for this year, the Alliance will co-stream together in smaller groups and share audiences at various times throughout the year. The Alliance will be talking about their shaving routines and personal style, as well as Gillette’s newest innovations and core products such as ProGlide, SkinGuard, and the recently launched US-based Planet KIND. Additionally, the popular Bits for Blades program, will also return in 2021 to provide fans the opportunity to earn Twitch Bits by buying Gillette products through Gillette.com.

Gillette Gaming Alliance 2021 Roster:

Dr Lupo, one of the most recognizable streamers in the world and a Gillette veteran, returns after a huge 2020 where he helped sell out Bits for Blades, represented Gillette in the COVID-19 charity event Stream Aid with Twitch, and appeared in a Gillette commercial. Lupo is joined in North America by Alliance rookie Deejay Knight, who is a military veteran-turned-pro gamer and is exploding in the streaming community.

Alliance members from our 2020 roster, Elded and Alanzoka also return, representing Mexico and Brazil, respectively. Alliance members from our 2019 roster, CiccioGamer89 from Italy and Papaplatte from Germany make their second appearance on the GGA roster. This year, Gillette is partnering with streaming record holder theGrefg representing Spain, Locklear from France, Buster from Russia and Formula 1 auto racing star gamer Lando Norris from the UK. Japan will have a representative named at a later date.

“Esports and gaming continue to explode in popularity, especially through the challenges of the pandemic. It has been incredible to see the growth of the Gillette Gaming Alliance and we are excited to add this great roster of talent to our legacy in gaming and esports,” said Gary Coombe, CEO of P&G Global Grooming. “We are proud to continue providing Alliance members, players and consumers with a world class grooming regime to help them face every day, and every game, with confidence.”

“I’m truly honored to continue my partnership with Gillette,” said Dr Lupo. “I look forward to building on the successful streams and events we’ve created together, including our work on my charity efforts. I admire Gillette and use their products every day, and truly believe in the values they uphold.”

For more information, please visit Gillette's official website here, and on Twitter and Facebook.

About Gillette

For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

