fuboTV Arrives on Gaming Consoles With Xbox One Launch

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) (OTCQB: FUBO) is launching its first app on gaming consoles – fuboTV’s live TV streaming platform is available today on Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices.

With the new Xbox app, subscribers can stream fuboTV’s top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment TV channels, access tens of thousands of VOD movies and TV shows, and stay informed on the latest news through their local TV networks. Xbox One X and Xbox One S users can also stream 4K content. fuboTV is the only virtual MVPD to stream in ultra high definition 4K.

fuboTV’s most popular product features are integrated into the new Xbox One app, including:

Launch Live Video: Mirroring a linear TV experience, the last live channel watched automatically plays when the app is launched.

Browse: Users can flip through other channels while watching live video. They can also browse recommended sports, news and entertainment content – both live and on demand.

Record Series: This recently-launched feature lets users DVR entire series, including upcoming episodes, with one click.

Manage Recordings: Users can monitor their available cloud DVR storage via a progress bar. All DVR content is available in perpetuity until the user deletes it.

Profiles: Launched on other fuboTV platforms in April, this new feature lets up to six users within a subscription personalize their fuboTV experience. Each user can create their own profile, favorite channels (which sets the preferred order of how channels appear in the Electronic Program Guide) and DVR the content they want to watch. Personalized content recommendations for each profile will be launched soon.

Xbox users can subscribe to fuboTV by navigating to the app from the Microsoft Store on Xbox.

fuboTV will continue to update the app in the coming months, optimizing it for the Xbox One platform. Specifically, the company will further integrate the many features on the Xbox One remote control to leverage more capabilities of its video player, including quick restart, jump ahead/jump back :15 during playback and providing thumbnail previews during scrubbing. Additionally, fuboTV will optimize Xbox’s faster load times to ensure less buffering such as when the user selects a live new channel to watch.

Commented Min Kim, vice president of business development, fuboTV: “At a time when it’s more important than ever to stay informed with the latest news and be entertained at home with movies, TV shows and the coming return of live sports, we’re thrilled to bring the fuboTV app to the Xbox One.”

Commented Geir Magnusson Jr., CTO, fuboTV: “Microsoft makes it easy for us to bring our HTML5 TV application to their platform. We’ll continue to iterate on the app to leverage even more Xbox One features.” He added: “This is just the beginning! We look forward to bringing fuboTV’s HTML 5 TV application to even more platforms, including other gaming consoles and smart TVs.”

About fuboTV

fuboTV (OTCQB: FUBO) merged with FaceBank Group in April 2020 to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.

Named to Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startup list in 2019, fuboTV is the live TV streaming platform with more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than any other live platform.

Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and is the only virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. Other industry “firsts” for the company include entering Europe with the launch of fuboTV España in 2018. fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field, launched in 2019.

