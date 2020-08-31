Flex Repeat Winner of Manufacturing Leadership Awards

Company Recognized for Sustainability Leadership and Enterprise Integration & Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that it has been named a winner of two 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Awards. For the third consecutive year, Flex was recognized for Sustainability Leadership, and for the second consecutive year, the company was honored for Enterprise Integration & Technology Leadership.

In the Sustainability Leadership category, Sinctronics, a division of Flex in Brazil, was honored for designing and manufacturing smartbin, an Internet of Things (IoT) device. Smartbin automatically generates a notification when an electronic waste (e-waste) receptacle reaches 70 percent capacity and creates a collection order. Produced with recycled raw materials and optimizing e-waste collection activities, smartbin has reduced costs by 40 percent and increased material collection time by 80 percent during its pilot phase. Sinctronics collects electronics materials to be refurbished or re-manufactured, and designs products to facilitate reuse, enabling the IT industry to combat electronic waste and pollution and become more sustainable.

In the Enterprise Integration & Technology Leadership category, Flex was recognized for driving production efficiencies, process automation and predictive analytics across sites by leveraging legacy and new machine data. Flex uses a set of key process indicators (KPI), including original equipment effectiveness and line utilization, to benchmark sites. Collaborating with Arch Systems, a provider of a leading machine-data-sensing platform compatible with both legacy and new industrial machines, Flex is automating KPIs by transforming raw machine data into real-time actionable metrics, that deliver a measurable improvement in manufacturing productivity. Ultimately, these KPI metrics enable the real-time ability to drive better decision-making for asset purchasing, allocation and utilization.

“ We are proud and honored to be recognized again with multiple Manufacturing Leadership Awards,” said Francois Barbier, president, global operations & components at Flex. “ These awards are validation of the ongoing dedication of our employees to drive manufacturing excellence and collaborating with our partners.”

Flex will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place as a virtual event on October 8, 2020. Details on attending the virtual gala are available at https://mlawards.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever’s Award in each category, as well as a 2020 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

