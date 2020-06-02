Facebook Audience Network and AppsFlyer Launch First-to-Market Campaign-Level In-App Advertising Measurement

The new solution drives optimization success for gaming app developers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, today announced a first-to-market partnership with Facebook Audience Network bringing campaign-level IAA ROAS (return on advertising spend) measurement solution to gaming app developers.

By tying the revenue generated by a cohort of users from Facebook Audience Network to the user acquisition source, app developers are able to more precisely optimize their user acquisition strategy, improving ROAS and LTV accuracy. This provides gaming app developers with better tools to acquire quality users, understand the ideal experience for those users, and ensure long-term engagement and revenue.

With the constant growth in the gaming market, greater transparency into in-app revenue is becoming essential for gaming optimization success. AppsFlyer is able to make the connection between the monetization network, the user acquisition channel, and the mobile attribution data. This enables AppsFlyer to tie back the revenue generated to the user acquisition network, thus providing a more holistic, accurate, and complete picture of a customer’s ROI.

Previously, monetization revenue from a user acquisition campaign could only be calculated based on averages, leaving gaming marketers to make decisions with incomplete data. Facebook’s API allows for a more precise measurement of the ad revenue generated by a specific cohort of users, yielding a more accurate calculation.

“ Our new campaign-level measurement solution fulfills a critical gap in the market by helping marketers on our platform truly understand if their return on ad spend is both accurate and profitable,” said Mat Harris, Director of Product Management, Facebook Audience Network. “ With measurement being the precursor to optimization, together with AppsFlyer, we’ve taken the initiative to create a product that helps game marketers and publishers understand the effectiveness of ad campaigns they run on the Audience Network platform. We’re committed to helping game developers build sustainable businesses and this represents another opportunity to provide them with accurate, granular insight and the right tool to grow and improve their business.”

“ We are excited to roll out this collaboration with Facebook Audience Network to bring additional value to our mutual customers,” said Elad Mashiach, Chief Partner Officer, AppsFlyer. “ This partnership is providing a significant foundation for marketers, and specifically gaming marketers, to perform precise optimization. These marketers can now leverage their trusted attribution data to acquire the highest quality users and drive greater long-term revenue from each dollar spent.”

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, empowers marketers to grow their business and innovate with a suite of comprehensive measurement and analytics solutions. Built around privacy by design, AppsFlyer takes a customer-centric approach to help 12,000+ brands and 6,000+ technology partners make better business decisions every day. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

Contacts

Kenya Hayes



kenya.hayes@appsflyer.com

(703) 589-7595