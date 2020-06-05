ExtraHop Enables Enterprise-Level Security at Litehouse Foods with Reveal(x)

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Customer–ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced that Litehouse Foods is using ExtraHop® Reveal(x)™ to scale their IT and security operations to meet the demands of their company growth. With Reveal(x) Litehouse has increased both collaboration and efficiency across teams, reducing false positives by as much as 50 percent.

Started as a family restaurant more than 50 years ago, Litehouse Foods has grown to become a national producer of salad dressings, dips, cheeses, dried herbs, and apple ciders. As the company has grown through a combination of product development, market expansion, and acquisition, their IT complexity has increased, and so have security requirements. In order to allow for continued expansion, they sought a security solution that would provide deep network visibility as well as detection and response, keeping their teams focused on the most critical issues and aligned on priorities.

When Litehouse added network detection and response (NDR) from Reveal(x), they gained visibility across all of their network traffic, from their data center to the many IoT devices used in their business operations. With its intuitive user interface and shareable dashboards, Reveal(x) makes it easy to share data across teams, as well as provide important insights for business leaders about the performance and security of their operations.

“One of the things that quickly became apparent was that we didn’t really know what was going on behind the scenes on our own network,” says Ben Budge, systems administrator for Litehouse. “With Reveal(x), we were able to see what the network and our business apps were doing almost immediately. It was eye-opening.”

