ExtraHop and High Wire Networks Team with SYNNEX to Deliver Managed Network Detection and Response

SYNNEX Will Serve as the MSP Technology Services Distributor for the Combined Overwatch and ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360 Managed Services Offering

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity–ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced it has signed an agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry, as the MSP technology services distributor for the recently announced Overwatch Managed Network Detection and Response (M-NDR) powered by ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360.

Private and public sector organizations continue to face cybersecurity pressure coming from increasingly advanced threats and the ongoing cybersecurity skills shortage. These factors are driving new demand from managed detection and response (MDR) to complement both internal security teams as well as other MSPs. According to industry research firm Reports and Data, the global market for MDR is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 30.4 percent, reaching $4.6 billion by 2026.

“SMBs represent 60 percent of the addressable market for security solutions, but often lack access to the most sophisticated security tools due to smaller budgets and shortage of in-house security expertise,” said Joe Pittillo, VP of Services at SYNNEX. “The distribution agreement with High Wire Networks and ExtraHop helps address this need in the market.”

“Network detection and response has rapidly emerged as a critical element of a modern security operations center or SOC,” said Reyna Thompson, SVP of North America Product Management at SYNNEX. “Through this agreement, High Wire Networks Overwatch SOC analysts now have access to the NDR capabilities of ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360, including complete visibility, real-time detection, and intelligent response. In turn, we’re able to provide SYNNEX partners––and their customers––with a market-leading managed SOC offering.”

With the addition of ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360, the High Wire Networks Overwatch managed security solution now includes the complete visibility, real-time detection, and intelligent response capabilities required to defend against advanced threats. ExtraHop Reveal(x) provides Overwatch SOC analysts with complete visibility across cloud, data centers, and IoT, even when data is encrypted. Analysts can respond to threats 84% faster in customer environments in real time and conduct powerful investigations.

“ExtraHop and High Wire Networks through SYNNEX have teamed to deliver to our partner community––and by extension this customer segment––enterprise-level security operations as a managed service,” said Mark Fitzmaurice, Vice President of Worldwide Channels at ExtraHop. “Through this custom offering, our customers can now leverage the value and functionality of Reveal(x) 360 as a managed service.”

About High Wire Networks



For 20 years, High Wire Networks has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers, and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration, and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our new Overwatch Managed Security Platform-as-a-Service enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that’s easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at https://www.highwirenetworks.com

About SYNNEX Corporation



SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

About ExtraHop



ExtraHop is on a mission to arm security teams to confront active threats and stop breaches. Our Reveal(x) 360 platform, powered by cloud-scale AI, covertly decrypts and analyzes all cloud and network traffic in real time to eliminate blind spots and detect threats that other tools miss. Sophisticated machine learning models are applied to petabytes of telemetry collected continuously, helping ExtraHop customers to identify suspicious behavior and secure over 15 million IT assets, 2 million POS systems, and 50 million patient records. ExtraHop is a market share leader in network detection and response with 30 recent industry awards, including Forbes AI50, Cybercrime Ransomware 25, and SC Media Security Innovator.

Stop Breaches 84% Faster. Get Started at www.extrahop.com/demo

© 2021 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Reveal(x), Reveal(x) 360, Reveal(x) Enterprise, and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or marks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

