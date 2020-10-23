Expanse Exceeds 100 Percent Year Over Year Growth in 2020, Dominating Attack Surface Management Market

Fortune 500, US military, and US Government Agencies Deploy Expanse for Dynamic Insight into Global Networks, Systems, and Devices

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expanse Inc., the global leader in attack surface management, announced another year of hyper growth to dominate the attack surface management category. From September 2019 to September 2020, Expanse doubled revenues from the previous year and saw the total value of customer wins exceed $100M. Driven by growth from both the private and public sector, Expanse doubled customer count, including several seven-plus figure deals as more enterprises adopted attack surface management accelerated by digital transformation.

Expanse indexes every system and service on the public internet to continuously monitor its customer’s global Internet attack surface, making it easy for security professionals to take action. From misconfigured servers to cloud instances, applications IT is unaware of components or devices banned by governments, Expanse allows security professionals to see the full picture of their attack surface.

“Our remarkable growth has been driven by the gap created when companies rapidly embark on digital transformation,” said Tim Junio, Expanse CEO. “Our results show not only the growth of the attack surface management category, but also Expanse’s commanding lead in this burgeoning discipline. Moreover, our rapid rate of adoption of our solutions demonstrates the growing need for a dedicated and continuous ability to manage and secure changing assets that sit far outside a dissolving perimeter.”

With the addition of several new customers during 2020, Expanse continues to serve an elite customer base including:

Fortune 500 customers such as CVS, Paypal, and Accenture.

Every major branch of the military including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

Multiple departments of the federal government including the State Department, the Department of Energy and other Cabinet-level departments, agencies, and federal corporations delivering essential services.

Growth highlights

In addition to Expanse’s rapid revenue growth, the company also:

Maintained a net customer retention rate of over 150% in the past 12 months.

Doubled hiring targets for its sales force and added Kane Lightowler as Chief Revenue Officer who led sales at several high-growth technology companies including Carbon Black and Imperva.

Discovered and helped to remove over 35,000 critically exposed systems managed by customers from the public Internet.

Product innovations

Expanse introduced several new and innovative capabilities that help customers scope and remediate their unique attack surface including:

Next-generation asset attribution engine further extends Expanse’s technical leadership as the most accurate and complete solution for discovering customer assets on the global Internet. The company’s updated engine extends proprietary semi-supervised machine learning technology to get better-than-human accuracy across multiple asset categories.

further extends Expanse’s technical leadership as the most accurate and complete solution for discovering customer assets on the global Internet. The company’s updated engine extends proprietary semi-supervised machine learning technology to get better-than-human accuracy across multiple asset categories. Issues policy engine allowing customers to identify issues or misconfigurations that increase customer visibility into risk. After Expanse discovers all Internet assets and associated services belonging to the organization, the policy engine detects security policy violations according to the unique needs of the organization.

allowing customers to identify issues or misconfigurations that increase customer visibility into risk. After Expanse discovers all Internet assets and associated services belonging to the organization, the policy engine detects security policy violations according to the unique needs of the organization. Third-party integrations to help fit into a wide range of different customer environments to increase operational efficiency and improve visibility. Integrations included QRadar, Cortex XSOAR and Tenable.

to help fit into a wide range of different customer environments to increase operational efficiency and improve visibility. Integrations included QRadar, Cortex XSOAR and Tenable. Added cloud misconfiguration types to provide the broadest range of cloud risk management coverage on the market.

“Most businesses have complex interconnections of servers, cloud instances, desktops, laptops, mobile devices, Internet of Things (IoT) and more,” said Shilpi Handa, Gartner analyst in The Essential Elements of Effective Vulnerability Management (October 2020).“These assets are dynamic, seemingly borderless, and continuously moving and growing. As this footprint increases, so does the organization’s threat exposure. Maintaining asset inventory is fundamental to any robust cybersecurity program and being cognizant of this inventory is fundamental to a vulnerability management program.”

