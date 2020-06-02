Exosite Licenses IoT Technology to West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

West will utilize Exosite software and solutions to accelerate its digital transformation initiatives in the healthcare marketplace

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IIoT—Exosite LLC, a leading provider in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, today announced that it has licensed use of certain software technology and solutions to West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration. West will utilize Exosite’s IoT technology to support and accelerate its digital transformation initiatives. The two organizations will also collaborate on a Digital Technology Center for West in Taiwan that is scheduled to open in June 2020.

A proven leader in IoT, Exosite is an enterprise software provider that enables the world’s leading manufacturers with IoT technology and solutions that accelerate connected-product development and support a digital strategy for long-term success. Exosite’s technologies have been validated in highly regulated markets similar to West’s and deployed in a variety of public and private cloud environments. These proven technologies help companies like West provide new value to customers and stakeholders through digital monitoring and innovation.

“We are very pleased to see Exosite technologies deployed broadly across the healthcare marketplace,” said Hans Rempel, CEO, Exosite. “I’m confident that our mature technologies will contribute significantly to West’s digital transformation initiatives, and I look forward to the collaboration between our organizations in the coming years.”

Going forward, Exosite will provide support for West’s Digital Technology Center and other regional customers through its teams in both Taiwan and Minneapolis. As an organization, Exosite will continue to expand its zero-barrier IIoT applications, like ExoSense® and ExoHome®, and its off-the-shelf vertical solutions offering best-in-class features that enable organizations to quickly deploy connected solutions.

About Exosite

Since 2009, Exosite LLC, has pioneered IoT software solutions. Based in Minneapolis, with offices around the globe, the Exosite team possesses a wealth of experience and expertise in IoT technology and business strategy. Exosite engages with leading manufacturers, providing complete connected solutions, an enterprise software platform, and a rich ecosystem of tools and partnerships to quickly guide connected-product concepts to marketable IoT applications. Visit www.exosite.com to learn more about how Exosite powers digital transformation.

