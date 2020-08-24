Doctor Battles, a Revolutionary Esports Ecosystem, Announces Official Launch Party September 25, 2020

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doctor Battles, an esports ecosystem that rewards organizers and competitors for their engagement, this week announced after one-year in beta testing, they are officially launching their first public version of the app this September. With a launch party slated for September 25, 2020, Doctor Battles will broadcast the celebration on their website via YouTube.

Passionate about creating an engaging interface where esports organizers can create, host, and manage amazing events digitally, Doctor Battles features an advanced algorithm that helps players find the perfect teammates and more.

“We believe that the true potential of esports has yet to be realized, which is why we wanted to create an app that helps players dive even deeper into their passion,” said Bryan Ragin, Founder and Owner of Doctor Battles. “After a year of testing, we are so excited to be finally going public with our interactive concept.”

Additional Doctor Battles features include: advanced stats that are tracked on a global leaderboard system, a prize shop where players can redeem real-world prizes, a recruitment center, chat communities, and more.

Competitors only need to create one team per game category. For those wishing to join a competition, they simply need to go into the app, select a league or tournament, and click on the join button. If they do not hold a team for the platform, they will be asked to create one manually, or join an Auto Team (based on algorithm). Once done, they will be able to join the league.

Doctor Battles is available in a free and prime member package. For prime members, they can unlock some features, access a 25% discount on all products in the shop, access a 500% rate increase for winning weekly giveaways, and engage automatic VIP invites for all special events.

For more information, or to follow along for official app announcements, visit: https://doctorbattles.com/home.

