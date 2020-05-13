Data I/O to Participate in the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security deployment solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Ambrose, will be participating in the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference. Participation in the conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with the hosting of virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronic devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

Learn more at dataio.com

