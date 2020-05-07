COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand For Process Automation To Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPMaaSMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the BPMaaS market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.01 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.





Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Appian Corp., BP Logix Inc., BPMONLINE Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., Pega Systems Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, and TIBCO Software Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for process automation will offer immense growth opportunities, data security and privacy issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for process automation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, data security and privacy issues might hamper market growth.

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

BPMaaS market is segmented as below:

End-user BFSI Manufacturing Retail Others

Deployment On-premises Cloud-based

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40048

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) market report covers the following areas:

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market Size

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market Trends

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emergence of iBPM as one of the prime reasons driving the BPMaaS market growth during the next few years.

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the BPMaaS market, including some of the vendors such as Appian Corp., BP Logix Inc., BPMONLINE Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., Pega Systems Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, and TIBCO Software Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the BPMaaS market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist BPMaaS market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the BPMaaS market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the BPMaaS market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of BPMaaS market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 1 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2 : SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 3 : MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 4 : MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 5 : FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 6 : MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

On-premises – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 7 : CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 8 : MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

BFSI – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 9 : GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10 : DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11 : DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12 : MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of mobile BPM solutions

Increasing integration of Internet of Things (IoT)

Emergence of iBPM

PART 13 : VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14 : VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Appian Corp.

BP Logix Inc.

BPMONLINE Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

OpenText Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Pega Systems Inc.

SAP SE

Software AG

TIBCO Software Inc.

PART 15 : APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16 : EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research



Jesse Maida



Media & Marketing Executive



US: +1 844 364 1100



UK: +44 203 893 3200



Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/