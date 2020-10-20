Cornami Adds Jan Geldmacher, Operating Partner at SoftBank Group International, to Board of Directors

Former President of Sprint Business Brings Strategic Value to Strengthen Cornami’s Global Growth Plans

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornami is pleased to announce the addition of Jan Geldmacher to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Prior to his current position as operating partner at SoftBank Group International, Geldmacher was president of Sprint Business. His extensive background in national and international enterprise experience in the global telecommunications industry includes having served as CEO at Vodafone Global Enterprise, chief commercial officer of the Enterprise Business Unit at Vodafone in Germany, both affiliates of Vodafone Group plc. Prior to Vodafone, Geldmacher served as CEO of British Telecom BT (Germany), a unit of BT Group Plc. Geldmacher served as head of international networks and joint ventures at Deutsche Telekom AG in Bonn from 2000 before also taking on his role as a member of the executive board of T-Systems from 2001 to 2004 and was responsible for managing their national and international telecommunications business. Additionally, amongst other board positions he headed up the board of Infonet Germany for three years.

Geldmacher started his Professional Career at NCR/AT&T in Augsburg and Hannover, Germany, in various sales executive positions until 1995 and was also employed at AT&T in San Diego, California, USA.

“Jan Geldmacher brings strong expertise in global business and market strategy to our board of directors as we plan for the company’s growth,” stated Gordon Campbell, co-founder and executive chairman of Cornami Inc. “We are greatly pleased to add him as a director given his strong international background in the enterprise telecommunications industry.”

“I am pleased to join Cornami’s board of directors,” stated Jan Geldmacher. “The Cornami break-through computing architecture is impressive in its ability to address multiple markets with unprecedented scale for real time computing. This delivers a number of opportunities in multiple high-growth markets that are dealing with massive data sets. I look forward to working with the company to optimize its business and market opportunities.”

Cornami’s break-through computing architecture is able to scale performance without penalties to deliver real-time computing for a number of critical and complex applications. The company’s proprietary technology reduces the use of power sources and lowers latency, while vastly increasing the compute performance for today’s massive datasets, whether at the edge or the cloud. This most notably includes accelerating Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) for real-time computing on encrypted data sets, which is especially vital for cloud security.

