CommScope Introduces Two New DOCSIS 3.1 Home Gateways with Wi-Fi 6

TG9452 and DG9450 gateways deliver quality gigabit wireless connectivity around the home

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CommScope–CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, announced the release of two Wi-Fi 6 gateways for home networks—the Touchstone TG9452 and DG9450 DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways.





Both gateways deliver the full multi-gigabit potential of DOCSIS 3.1, capable of up to 5Gbps downstream and 1Gbps upstream.

“CommScope enables service providers to compete and win in broadband with DOCSIS 3.1 home gateways that deliver multigigabit speeds, complemented by high-performance connectivity around the home with Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5Gbps Ethernet,” said German Iaryczower, Senior Vice President, Broadband Home Solutions, Home Networks Business Segment, CommScope.

The TG9452 and DG9450 gateways are intended to serve as the hub of the subscriber’s home or business network, connecting all IP-capable devices throughout the customer’s premises. The TG9452 telephony gateway (part of Mediacom Communications’ 10G trial) enables the delivery of data, voice and video services, while the DG9450 gateway supports data and video.

Both have 4×4 802.11ax dual-band wireless radios, offering superior Wi-Fi performance in dense environments, with high data rates over Wi-Fi at an increased range. For multigigabit connectivity around the house, both provide three Ethernet ports, one supporting 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and a MoCA 2.0 port for home networking.

Where additional coverage is required, the TG9452 and DG9450 gateways may be supplemented with the X5 Wi-Fi 6 extender to deliver high-performance, managed Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home. CommScope’s gateways also support SNMP and TR-069 remote management protocols for reducing service providers costs.

“Service providers require a partner they can rely on to deliver gateways that meet their business objectives and that’s why they turn to CommScope, a market leader in cable gateways*,” Iaryczower said. “CommScope is trusted by service providers globally to deliver quality home broadband solutions when and where needed with exceptional support to minimize operational expenses.”

During the upcoming SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2020 virtual event, CommScope will showcase its Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. To learn more about these capabilities during the event, schedule a virtual meeting by clicking the link.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

*IHS Q4 2019 data

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

