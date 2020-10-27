China Gamers Report 2020: Data and Comparative Analysis by City Tier, Gender, Platform and More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “China Gamers Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The China Gamers Report provides a detailed analysis of gamer behavior and spending by geography, gender, and platform. It identifies the total addressable market for China by measuring gamer demographics (including gender, age, occupation, platform use, and more), gaming behavior (including where and when they discover and play games, engagement with popular game titles, spending and more), gamer motivations, gaming preferences, gaming platforms and devices, with comparative analysis by city tier, gender, platform, and gaming motivations. Importantly, this report shines a light on gamers throughout China, not just the major cities.

What’s Included:

Market size and revenue

Data and comparative analysis by city tier, gender, platform, and more

Demographics

Revenue

Gaming time

Spending and ARPU

Games

Genres

Platforms

Purchase motivations and decisions

Reasons for playing and leaving games

Payment methods

Exports

Cloud gaming

Mobile emulators

Non-gaming entertainment and consumption

90 slides with 80+ data exhibits

Key takeaways from the analysis:

There are approximately 720 million gamers in China

More than 97% of gamers ages 18-24, and more than 90% of gamers ages 25-35 in China are gamers.

48% of gamers in China are female.

Gamers in China spend more time playing games than on any other activity surveyed.

More than 18% spend more than 30 hours per week on games.

Gamers spend vastly more entertainment time online than offline For example, 45.2% go to the cinema, but 91.8% watch films online. 68.9% go out shopping, while 86.8% shop online.

Cities in China are categorized into 5 tiers.

There are vast cultural and behavioral differences from city to city.

Gamer behaviors and spending vary greatly among the city tiers.

Game companies must acquire users in smaller cities: 76% of gamers in China live in Tier 3-5 cities, accounting for 70% of game revenue.

30% of revenue comes from Tiers 1 & 2, China’s biggest cities.

Games Mentioned in this report:

Anipop

APEX

Black Desert

Call of Duty

Counter Strike

CrossFire

Diablo

Dungeon Fighter

Escape from Tarkov

Fantasy Westward Journey

Fortnite

Ghost

Hearthstone

Honor of Kings

Jiujin

JX 3

Knives Out

League of Legends

Legends of Runeterra

Lineage Eternal

Lost ARK

Magic The Gathering: Arena

MU

Naruto Mobile

Onmyoji

Overwatch

Peacekeeper Elite

Project BBQ

PUBG

QQ Dancer

QQ Speed

Rainbow Six

Toutiao

WeGame

Weibo

World of Tanks

World of Warcraft

Key Topics Covered:

Data Exhibits List

Gamers in China

Gamers by Chinese City Tier overview

Gamers by Chinese City Tier detail

Gamers by Tier & Platform

Gamers by Geography

Gaming Hours by Tier

PC Gaming Hours by Tier

Mobile Gaming Hours by Tier

Console Gaming Hours by Tier

PC Games Spending by Tier

Mobile Games Spending by Tier

PC Game Genres by Tier

Mobile Game Genres by Tier

China Gamers by Gender

Gamers by Gender & Tier

China Gamers by Age

PC Gamers: Gaming Hours by Age

Mobile Gamers: Gaming Hours by Age

Console Gamers: Gaming Hours by Age

All Gamers: Gaming Hours by Age

PC Gamers: Spending by Age

Mobile Gamers: Spending by Age

PC Gamers: Favorite Genres by Age

Mobile Gamers: Favorite Genres by Age

China Gamers Platform Usage Over Time

Female PC Gamers by Platform

Male PC Gamers by Platform

Mobile Emulator Gamers

Most Anticipated PC Games

PC Game Information Sources

PC Gamers: Gaming Time by Location

PC Gamers: Payment Methods

PC Gamers: What They Buy

PC Gamers: Why They Buy

PC Gamers: Steam Platform Usage

PC Gamers: Icafe Usage

Mobile Gamers: Why Do They Play?

Mobile Gamers: How Long Do They Play?

Mobile Gamers: What Do They Dislike?

Mobile Gamers: Payment Methods

Mobile Gamers: What Do They Buy In-Game?

Mobile Gamers: Why Do They Buy In-Game?

Mobile Gamers: iOS & Android

Spending on Esports

Casual Esports Gamers

Cloud Gaming

Time Spent on Entertainment

Money Spent on Entertainment

List of Cities by Tiers

Home Broadband Penetration Rates

Population, Smartphone Users, Internet Users

