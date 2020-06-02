CampCloudTM Opens Registration for Virtual Camp Experience: Answering Need for Working Parents Juggling Childcare and Job Productivity

With schools ending and summer camps closed, 23-year camp veterans Anna and Austin Birch, replace their physical summer adventure camp with a curated online alternative designed to keep kids engaged, learning and delighted all day, “Virtually Anywhere”

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The CampCloud is now open for registration. Amidst mandated social distancing and physical camp closures, CampCloud now provides the opportunity for campers to make new friends, and engage in guided, yet independent, experiential activities led by seasoned facilitators and accredited institutions like science centers, museums, zoos & aquariums, schools, universities, and theatres, without need for significant parental assistance, putting worthwhile wonder into a virtual life every day over Zoom. Parents can rest assured their kids, age 6-15 will not be wasting their days sitting in front of a TV screen or video game console.

As schools, camps and daycare centers closed, parents are having a tough time juggling full-time childcare and work performance. A recent Boston Consulting Group survey “Easing the COVID-19 Burden on Working Parents” shows “60% of respondents have no outside help in caring for and educating their children, another 10% have less help than before the pandemic, and 50% of women felt their productivity was reduced working from home and tending to childcare with schools still closed in 162 countries across the globe, affecting 70% of children worldwide. Even when schools and camps eventually reopen, many are likely to do so on a modified basis, alternating days, or weeks of care to minimize contact and exposure among children. That could actually exacerbate the burden on parents, in that they will be expected to return to the office without any support for their children.”

The CampCloud Online activities include building a shelter; putting on a play; diving into science, technology, math and art; training your pet; suburban survival: navigation, tracking, trap making, fire safety; role playing on an imaginary island; and hundreds of other activities to suit every interest. At CampCloud, children will experience that camp feeling from virtually anywhere – socially connected while physically distant.

CampCloud programs are offered to parents directly and to corporate subscribers who are offering CampCloud as an employee benefit to help reduce employee stress and result in greater productivity. Companies can purchase a block of seats for their employees, allowing employees to select the right camp for their kids at no cost or a reduced cost.

CampCloud also offers traditional summer camps the opportunity to customize and private-label programs for their campers, allowing them to stay in business while the epidemic lasts and retain their counselors and staff – without them having to design their own programs from scratch.

“With the coronavirus pandemic, schools ending and summer camp closures, our team has been hard at work curating the best of the best activities to keep kids happy and engaged while answering the critical need from camps, businesses, essential service providers, companies and parents,” adds Anna and Austin Birch, founders of American Camp Association (ACA) accredited CampCloud and Adventure Links.

Founded in 1997, Adventure Links is accredited by the American Camp Association, the nationally recognized certifying body for summer camps. In addition to adventure summer camp offered in Virginia when live camping was and will be available, Adventure Links provides children ages 6-15 with a wide variety of engaging, educational and creative “camping” experiences online that will keep them fully engaged and delighted all day long.

