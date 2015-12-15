AnyVision Achieves Top 10 Rating in NIST, Ranks #1 in the Western World

The company earned top rankings for accuracy across all categories in the FRVT 1:1 test, confirming its leadership for customers and the industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AnyVision, a world-leading vision AI platform company, announced today that it achieved top rankings across all five categories in the 1:1 verification in the Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) which was conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The NIST tests evaluated 177 individual algorithms, and reported facial recognition technology performance in one-to-one (1:1) scenarios, comparing one face image against an input image, measuring for accuracy, speed, storage and memory consumption, and resilience.

“AnyVision’ technology is optimized for interpreting real-world video sequences on low power embedded devices, which is actually much harder to solve than what NIST focuses on, which is static images and photos, processed using Intel hardware,” said AnyVision CTO Dieter Joecker. “So the fact that we do not design our algorithms for NIST and still achieved very balanced, high rankings across all categories – including two that were not included in the initial ranking – is truly impressive. It’s a testament to how advanced our technology really is.”



The FRVT measures the performance of automated face recognition technologies applied to a wide range of civil, law enforcement and homeland security applications including verification of visa images, de-duplication of passports, recognition across photojournalism images, and identification of child exploitation victims. The report also measures accuracy with face masks, and across characteristics such as age, region and country, race and gender.

“These results reflect the significant investments AnyVision has made to ensure that the algorithms that power its AI engine are superior in the market,” said AnyVision CEO Avi Golan. “We believe that AnyVision is the AI for IoT. We have taken the crucial first steps towards bridging the digital-to-physical divide, with a platform for understanding the way people experience and interact with the physical world. In other words, we are creating the missing link in making our cities truly smart, our offices responsive, and our homes more livable.”

The full report is available here: https://pages.nist.gov/frvt/html/frvt11.html

About AnyVision

AnyVision is a world-leading vision AI company that enterprises across the globe use to create trusted, seamless experiences in their physical spaces. Proven to operate with the highest accuracy in real-time and real-world scenarios, AnyVision harnesses its cutting-edge research and powerful technology platform to make the world a safer, more intuitive and more connected place. For more information, visit www.anyvision.co.

About NIST

NIST started a new evaluation of face recognition technologies in February 2017. Unlike previous evaluations, the activity is conducted on an ongoing basis in that the evaluation remains open indefinitely such that developers may submit their algorithms to NIST whenever they are ready, but no more frequently than four calendar months. The algorithms will be evaluated rapidly on a first-come-first-served basis, following our MINEX III evaluation of fingerprint recognition implementations. Performance results will be posted to the NIST website as soon as they are ready. This approach more closely aligns evaluation with development schedules; this improves over the two to four year interval between past FRVT tests. For more information, visit https://pages.nist.gov/frvt/html/frvt11.html.

Contacts

Tara Dilzer Alexander



VP, Marketing



AnyVision



tarad@anyvision.co