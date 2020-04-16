Analysis of COVID-19-Video Game Market 2019-2023 | Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VideoGameMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the video game market and it is poised to grow by USD 68.29 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.





The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Microsoft , Nintendo, and Tencent are some of the major market participants. The penetration of smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Video Game Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Video game market is segmented as below:

Platform Mobile Devices Consoles Computing Devices

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Video Game Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our video game market report covers the following areas:

Video Game Market Size

Video Game Market Trends

Video Game Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies cross-platform gaming experiences as one of the prime reasons driving the video game market growth during the next few years.

Video Game Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the video game market, including some of the vendors such as Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Microsoft, Nintendo, and Tencent. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the video game market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Video Game Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist video game market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the video game market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the video game market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video game market vendors

