American Hospital Association Selects Cylera as Preferred Cybersecurity Provider for Its MedCommand Healthcare IoT Platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cylera, the leading healthcare IoT (HIoT) cybersecurity and intelligence company, announced today that the American Hospital Association (AHA) has selected Cylera for the organization’s Preferred Cybersecurity Provider for hospitals and healthcare networks. Through this program, Cylera’s MedCommand™ Healthcare IoT Platform is now highly recommended by the AHA for its unique ability to create a contextually-aware foundation for asset management, risk analysis and threat detection.

“On the heels of announcing our Series A round, Cylera is continuing the momentum with AHA’s esteemed selection for the company’s innovative approach to HIoT security. Through this program and partnership, Cylera’s already-established brand within the healthcare security community will be extended to AHA’s membership,” said Timur Ozekcin, Co-founder & CEO of Cylera. “As we continue to innovate our HIoT platform, AHA offers the perfect opportunity to lead the market and protect hospitals from IoT security vulnerabilities and threats.”

Cylera is the next-generation in IoT and medical device security, with enhanced intelligence, asset management, risk analysis, and threat detection. The focus is on delivering richer data, stronger security and faster reaction times in order to safeguard what matters most: people, data and privacy.

Unlike others who use “first-generation” approaches that fall short, Cylera’s Platform is next-generation, patented technology, and has a unique digital twin methodology for discovering IoT vulnerabilities with zero-disruption and a true risk assessment within a healthcare and clinical workflow context. Cylera’s built-in response playbooks contain insights and recommendations for when incidents arise, and can decrease time to remediate, and enable informed decision-making. Aligned with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, and others, Cylera addresses IoT risks to patient care and safety.

“We are thrilled to have Cylera join the AHA’s Preferred Cybersecurity Provider network, offering hospitals and health care networks the AHA seal of approval on cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies set to protect these critical entities,” said John Riggi, senior advisor for cybersecurity and risk at the AHA. “Cylera’s unique approach to securing and detecting security issues with health care IoT devices truly sets the company apart from the rest.”

Riggi will moderate a panel discussion in an AHA webinar titled Securing Health Care in a Complex World with both Cylera and IBM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 1pm Eastern. Go here to learn more about the webinar or about Cylera’s selection as an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider: https://www.cylera.com/partner/aha

Founded in late 2017, and headquartered in New York, Cylera is the only centralized cybersecurity solution that secures the entire connected IoT environment. Cylera’s patented platform is contextually-aware for asset management, risk analysis and threat detection to deliver the strongest, most advanced healthcare IoT (HIoT) cybersecurity risk management solution for the industry. www.cylera.com

