Allied Esports Joins Esports Integrity Commission as VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series Kicks Off

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), today announced that the company has become a member of the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC), the preeminent international organization in esports focused on maintaining and enforcing competitive gaming regulations and conduct.

The membership solidifies Allied Esports’ observance and compliance with ESIC’s Code of Ethics, Anti-Corruption Code, Player Code of Conduct, Anti-Doping Code and other standards starting with the two-week VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series tournament, which starts today, and including all future competitions organized and licensed by the company.

“We are very proud to join the exceptional esports organizations and tournament organizers who believe in the integral role that ESIC plays in the structure and regulation of our industry,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “From weekly community events to major international competitions, our players, sponsors and partners can be confident that we take fair play seriously and that we will continue to assist ESIC in the development and deployment of its best practices.”

Ian Smith, ESIC Commissioner, stated, “We are so pleased to welcome Allied Esports into ESIC. We have worked with the Allied team for a number of years, including the use of the company’s impressive HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, and with the start of their Legend Series event and its wagering component, the timing of official membership was ideal. We look forward to ensuring that their tournament organization over the next two weeks and in the future is as safe and well-regulated as possible.”

The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) was established in 2016 to take responsibility for disruption, prevention, investigation, and prosecution of all forms of cheating in esports, including, but not limited to, match manipulation and doping.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, community experience hubs and content production centers.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports’ facilities span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the HyperX Esports Trucks, and the HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany.

Allied Esports’ properties serve as the home to a number of online and offline proprietary productions and events, including Friday Frags and Saturday Night Speedway, as well as original partner programs like the Simon Cup and VALORANT Ignition Series: Allied Esports Odyssey.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

About The Esports Integrity Commission

The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) is a not for profit members’ association established in 2016 by key esports stakeholders to deal with issues of common interest – in particular the threat that match manipulation and betting fraud and other integrity challenges pose to esports. For more information, visit esic.gg.

