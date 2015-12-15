Airgain® Announces Commercial Availability of NimbeLink AT6 Cellular/GPS Asset Tracker

Widely anticipated commercial release of the AT6 extends asset tracking applications with Bluetooth connectivity in a compact, battery powered device

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AIRG #AssetMonitoring—Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the commercial availability of the NimbeLink AT6 asset tracking device.

The NimbeLink AT6 is a fully featured, cellular based asset tracker enabling monitoring of assets in remote locations while in transit and outside of normal infrastructure. The AT6 is also a battery powered Bluetooth (BLE) gateway, facilitating hub and spoke implementations with BLE tags, making the AT6 well suited for supply chain, logistics, and reusable packaging applications where both individual packages as well as aggregate (pallet or container) tracking is desired. Strategically designed to fit between the stringers of a pallet, the AT6 also lends itself to mounting on containers and totes. Outfitted with sensors for condition monitoring, the AT6 detects motion, temperature, and tampering, while generating a battery life of over 10 years. Location services include GPS and cellular/Wi-Fi triangulation, meaning that the AT6 provides location detection both indoors and out. With multi band support, the AT6 is globally capable and is an intelligent device that is fully managed over the air to support diverse and evolving use cases.

“As an early adopter of LTE-M and NB-IoT, we’ve been in the asset tracking space for over three years and yet, the vast majority of non-powered asset tracking remains greenfield,” said Scott Schwalbe, Vice President of NimbeLink at Airgain. “Though there is no one-size-fits-all asset tracker, the AT6 is market driven and positioned to serve a broad set of use cases given the inherent capabilities, price point, and array of client controllable parameters that allow for unique device personalities. We are excited to have begun shipping units and to have expanded our portfolio of intelligent asset trackers.”

The AT6 is the latest product to complement the NimbeLink family of asset tracking devices. With varying onboard sensors, location detection technologies, and industry leading battery life, among published data, the NimbeLink portfolio can meet nearly all use-cases for tracking remote assets. For more information, visit www.nimbelink.com.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Our mission is to connect the world through advanced antenna systems and integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, our technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Through our pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high performance embedded antenna technology, we have become a leading provider to the residential WLAN market, supplying to leading carriers, OEMs, ODMs, and chipset manufacturers who depend on us to achieve their wireless performance goals. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance of, and market for, Airgain’s products. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts

Jules Cassano



Director of Global Marketing



Airgain, Inc.



media@airgain.com