Actian Takes Customer Insight to New Levels with Customer 360 Solution on Its Avalanche™ Analytics Service

Enterprises can finally gain real-time, actionable intelligence across existing enterprise data silos, creating superior customer insights for competitive advantage

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actian, the leader in hybrid cloud data analytics, today officially launched a new Customer 360 solution offering, designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of customer insights. Built on Actian’s industry-leading Avalanche hybrid cloud data warehouse, the solution enables data-driven organizations to shape their customers’ experiences better and more quickly, dynamically and cost-effectively — to gain competitive advantage.

“Organizations need to react quickly to changes in buyer behavior, but data silos and the lack of strategic, easy-to-use analytical tools are holding them back,” said Vikas Mathur, SVP of Products at Actian. “Actian’s Customer 360 Real-time Analytics solution running on our Avalanche service bridges the gap, giving workers of all technical abilities valuable tools they can use to harness existing data sources to generate actionable insight in the business moment.”

Unifying siloed departments, business applications and associated data has long been a struggle for companies of all sizes and scope. Marketers faced with rapid, often unpredictable changes in buyer needs and behaviors1 are frustrated with their inability to access, process and analyze data from their existing systems. Actian addresses organizations’ needs, introducing an analytics solution that integrates with existing systems and delivers real-time, persona-based insight to flag new prospect opportunities and drive streamlined customer engagement.

“Data silos are really a barrier to implementing Customer 360 in this data-driven customer experience economy,” said Sheryl Kingstone, Head of Customer Experience, Commerce and Voice of Connected User Landscape at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “It’s interesting, when we look at the rampant number of data silos that are in industries today, large organizations have at least eleven plus silos of customer data but even small organizations have five, six, or seven silos of customer data.”2

Actian’s new Customer 360 analytics solution enables companies using the Avalanche cloud service to rapidly personalize the customer experience through micro-segmentation, holistic customer profiles, next best action and market basket analysis. It also improves customer acquisition and retention through campaign optimization and churn analysis to increase customer loyalty.

Actian’s Avalanche™ Cloud Data Warehouse simplifies the Customer 360 Journey by helping data-driven companies:

Quickly aggregate and act on customer data – Avalanche’s built-in AvalancheConnect™ self-service data integration functionality enables organizations to easily access their customer data with zero coding or external tools.

– Avalanche’s built-in AvalancheConnect™ self-service data integration functionality enables organizations to easily access their customer data with zero coding or external tools. Gain real-time customer insights across data silos – Create compelling customer experiences and identify new customer and revenue opportunities. Fully recoup investments in existing SaaS applications like Salesforce, Marketo and NetSuite.

– Create compelling customer experiences and identify new customer and revenue opportunities. Fully recoup investments in existing SaaS applications like Salesforce, Marketo and NetSuite. Accelerate time to value – Actian offers a comprehensive set of Customer 360 accelerator services to ensure predictable, rapid solution deployments both on-premise, in the cloud or across a combination of both environments.

– Actian offers a comprehensive set of Customer 360 accelerator services to ensure predictable, rapid solution deployments both on-premise, in the cloud or across a combination of both environments. Increase revenue and customer value – Maximize customer insight to increase revenue while reducing traditional CRM vendor lock-in both on-premise and in the cloud.

Actian’s Avalanche cloud data warehouse with its new Customer 360 Real-time Analytics solution runs on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. Data can be migrated easily to Avalanche, enabling users to stay connected to tools they were using to analyze and visualize Customer 360 data.

For more information on Actian’s Customer 360 Real-time Analytics solution, please visit actian.com, view the solution brochure or download the Actian Customer 360 eBook.

About Actian

Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics, and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to thousands of organizations worldwide. Through the deployment of innovative, enterprise-class, hybrid data products, fully managed cloud services, mobile and IoT Edge data management and industry solutions, Actian ensures that business-critical systems can analyze, transact and connect at their very best – both on-premise and in the cloud. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations around the globe trust Actian to help them solve their toughest data challenges to transform how they run their businesses…with data. For more, visit http://www.actian.com.

Actian” and “Avalanche” are trademarks of Actian Corporation and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

1 Acquia eBook, “Deliver the CX They Expect: Customer Experience Trends Report”



2451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence – Sponsored Video Brief, Customer360 Analytics for a Data-Driven Experience Economy

