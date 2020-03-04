According to Security Leaders and the World’s Best Ethical Hackers, These Are the Most Trusted Organizations In 2020

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#courageouswomencisos–Over 17 billion devices1 are connected to the internet today, and that number continues to grow at a rapid pace. While digital transformation and connected technology stacks create opportunities, they also introduce new risks. Many of these risks fall to security teams, and it is critical that security teams proactively bolster their defenses so that they can demonstrate to their boards and customers that they can continue to trust in their brand. Trust is now the imperative of every business executive and every security executive.

That’s why every year, Synack, the most trusted Crowdsourced Security Platform, crowdsources nominations from security and business leaders for the most trusted security executives, teams, and ethical hackers who are doing their part to advance security and put trust first. During last week’s RSA® Conference, Synack announced some of the 2020 Guardians of Trust winners – an impressive list of companies that make up a combined revenue of $150B+ and rank at the top of the Fortune 500 and Global 2000. The 2020 winners include:

Most Trusted Security Teams: CrowdStrike eBay General Dynamics Information Technology

Most Trusted Pioneer CISOs: Betsy Wille, CISO, Abbott Mark Walmsley, CISO, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Most Trusted Hacker Adam Logue



The 2020 Guardians of Trust winners have raised the bar for security.

The annual Guardians of Trust Awards encourage increased transparency and trust among consumers, companies, and ethical hackers. The Guardians of Trust Awards recognize leaders, teams and individuals who have prioritized protecting the customer first, demonstrated excellence in safekeeping their brands and taken initiative to integrate innovative security tools within their organizations.

Synack’s Guardians of Trust Awards Committee, comprised of individuals with vast experience leading trusted security organizations, selected winners from an impressive set of crowdsourced nominations, including top security companies, innovative government organizations, and best-in-class enterprises.

What sets these award winners apart? In addition to putting trust first, these security leaders have adopted a continuous security lifestyle. Rather than consider security after a product is built or spot check for vulnerabilities on a point-in-time basis, these organizations build trust by design, integrating security consistently and pervasively into their digital environments. Data show that organizations that adopt a continuous approach to security testing have a 43% higher resistance to malicious attack than organizations that conduct point-in-time testing.

“At eBay, our top priority is the security of our customers. Our security programs include strong industry partnerships that reflect our strive for excellence in an ever-evolving security landscape. Crowdsourced security is an important dimension of our program that helps us achieve security at scale. Together, we help ensure our customers have a secure, trusted experience, all while keeping their data safe.” -eBay, 2020 Guardian of Trust Award winner: Most Trusted Security Team

“Cybersecurity is not a singular part of GDIT’s mission,” said GDIT Chief Information Security Officer Michael Baker, 2020 Guardian of Trust Award winner: Most Trusted Security Team. “Our cyber commitment to our customers mirrors our commitment to internal operations — ensuring we have the cyber protection for today while anticipating the threats of tomorrow. This recognition, for the second consecutive year, of our internal team’s responsiveness and resiliency to current threats and anticipating future risks is very rewarding.”

For these winners, security is not an afterthought; it’s a deliberate and continuous practice.

Congratulations to all of the 2020 Guardians of Trust!

