451 Research Report on Innominds’ IoT Field Services and Servitization Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#451ResearchReport–In a recent report on Innominds’ IoT and ‘servitization’ capabilities, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, has noted the design house and product engineering services company as a participant in the Qualcomm and Microsoft ecosystems.

“Transformation projects to design and build next generation assets for OEMs wanting to achieve operational equipment efficiency as they transition to new servitization models, often require an external engineering partner. When selecting such a partner it is important to find one that has demonstrable experience in adding innovative smart features to next-generation assets, as well as experience of engineering for a variety of greenfield and brownfield environments,” says Dr Katy Ring, Senior Analyst 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, and author of the 451 Research report.1

Describing Innominds’ work in developing smart assets, the 451 Research report cites various custom engineering projects. These range from a forecasting model to optimize the operations of a port to building a sensor ecosystem in a cold chain for a food distribution chain to predict food contamination risks.

The report also mentions the work that Innominds does in new servitization models for electric vehicles. Other examples include work in the area of Connected workers where it uses IoT with industrial workers in a variety of contexts.

The greatest opportunities for organizations in the area of smart assets lie in smart manufacturing and connected cars according to the 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, report.

“Intelligent enterprise is a reality today with software powered and cloud scalable IoT centric business models at the center of a company’s digital strategy. We are pleased that we have IoT capabilities that highlight the important work we do in pushing the boundaries of what our clients can achieve with our innovative servitization models,” says Divakar Tantravahi, CEO, Innominds.

“The explosive growth of connected devices across the industrial IoT, automotive IoT and consumer IoT areas together is creating a complex Industry 4.0 ecosystem calling for an extremely specialized engineering approach. As an AI-first company, with a platform-led servitization model we are helping build the next-generation smart assets for enterprises, future proof devices and chip sets for OEMs, ODMs and cloud scaling ISVs. Our strategic partnerships with IoT, 5G and Cloud ecosystem leaders backed by a deeper DNA in engineering devices, apps, and analytics is helping us to power the Digital Next initiatives of these global companies across industries,” says Sairam Vedam, CMO, Innominds.

About Innominds

Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full cycle product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises, software product companies, OEMs and ODMs with integrated expertise in devices & embedded engineering, software apps & product engineering, analytics & data engineering, quality engineering, and cloud & DevOps, security. It works with ISVs to build next-generation products, SaaSify, transform total experience, and add cognitive analytics to applications.

