2020 Market Study on Global Esports Business in 2020 – Sponsorship and Media Rights Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Esports Business in 2020 – Sponsorship and Media Rights Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
COVID-19 shaved 14 percent off global esports revenue streams for 2020, Non-endemic sponsorship of esports is growing, 2020 highlights power of merch and influencers in esports as those companies less reliant on esports revenues perform best.
This report profiles the major commercial themes in esports in order to provide an evaluation of the global market’s performance over the course of 2020 alongside its outlook.
Analysis of:
Impact of COVID-19 on the global esports market. Global sponsorship analysis 2020 + inclusions of an analysis of jersey sponsorship at the 2020 League of Legends Worlds Championships. Media rights in 2020 analysis. Case studies on betting operators interest in esports and 5G in esports. Each highlight includes the answering of questions by James Gallagher-Powell, Corporate Strategy Director at CSM.
Scope
- Major commercial themes in esports, including the impact of COVID-19, sponsorship – a section which also includes an analysis of jersey sponsorship at the 2020 League of Legends Worlds Championships, media rights, tournaments and leagues, performance and profiling of the worlds top ten most valuable esports companies, betting operators rising interest in esports and 5G in esports.
Reasons to Buy
- This report profiles the major commercial themes in esports in order to provide an evaluation of the global market’s performance over the course of 2020 alongside its outlook.
Companies Mentioned
- Puma
- Nike
- Kappa
- BMW
- Audi
- KIA
- Mercedes-Benz
- Mclaren
- Roewe
- Red Bull
- Monster Energy
- Mtn Dew Game Fuel
- Logitech
- Samsung
- Sony
- LG
- HyperX,AOC,Aorus
- Geekstar
- Thunderobot
- Xenics
- Douyu
- Huya
- Twitch
- Verizon
- TSM
- Cloud 9
- Team Liquid
- FaZe Clan
- 100 Thieves
- Gen.G
- Enthusiastic Gaming
- G2 Esports
- NRG Esports
- T1
- Immortals Gaming
- Unikrn
- Luckbox
- Bet365
- Parimatch
- Betway
- 1XBET
- Rivalry
- BUFF.bet
- Sportradar
- GG.BET FUN88
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Esports Market
3. Esports sponsorship in 2020
4. Esports Media Rights in 2020
5. Esports Tournaments in 2020
6. Most Valuable Esports Companies 2020
7. Betting Operators in Esports 2020
8. 5G in Esports
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rcu8q
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900